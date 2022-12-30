OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 180 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $94.81. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

