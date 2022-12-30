OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 289 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 68,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

