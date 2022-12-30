OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 920 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,534. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

