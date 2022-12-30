OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,718.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

