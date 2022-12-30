Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 1,058,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,034. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Olin

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

