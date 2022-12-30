OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.75. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

