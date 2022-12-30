Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.