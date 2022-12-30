OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

