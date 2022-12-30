Optimism (OP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.24 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Optimism has a market cap of $196.24 million and $44.85 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00461061 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.02919682 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.40 or 0.29503199 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
