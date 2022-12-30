Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 406.8% in December

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,600 shares, an increase of 406.8% from the November 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.9 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
