OriginTrail Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

