Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.2% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

