Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
