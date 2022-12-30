Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

