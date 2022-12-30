Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $874.82 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $874.82 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010687 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
