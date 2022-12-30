Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 3,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,917. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

