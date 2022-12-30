Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

