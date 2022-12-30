Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $886.33 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,828.35 or 0.11052578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,193 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

