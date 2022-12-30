Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Down 1.3%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDLMF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

