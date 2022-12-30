Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.21. 2,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 254.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $11,425,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

