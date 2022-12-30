Pirate Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $195,453.80 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $59.32 million and $195,453.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00227769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054559 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,052,998 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

