PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,243. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

