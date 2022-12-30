PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PJT Partners Price Performance
NYSE:PJT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,243. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.