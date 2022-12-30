PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.13

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

