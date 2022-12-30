Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,489 shares changing hands.

Plexus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.44.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.