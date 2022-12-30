Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 648,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Shares of PWZYF remained flat at 4.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 4.99 and a 200 day moving average of 6.26. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 4.99 and a 52-week high of 10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

