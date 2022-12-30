PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $34.08

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $32.78. PRA Group shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.15.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

