Private Ocean LLC Buys 2,486 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.