ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 39,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,759,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,689,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

