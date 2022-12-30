ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 2.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 245,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,042,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $8,010,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

