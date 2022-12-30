Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Proximus from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.70 ($14.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

About Proximus

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

