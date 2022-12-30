PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEXNY remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

