PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS PEXNY remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
