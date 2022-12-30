QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

