QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.