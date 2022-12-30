QITMEER NETWORK 24 Hour Volume Hits $244,181.68 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00010468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $6.51 million and $244,181.68 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.74476194 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $225,381.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

