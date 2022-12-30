Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.75 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00011063 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $191.87 million and $25.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.13 or 0.07223548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,474,036 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

