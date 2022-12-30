Quantfury Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,209.29 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and $12,209.29 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00053065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.05 or 0.05451205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00502528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.86 or 0.29775021 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75553646 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,163.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

