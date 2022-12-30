Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 947,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Quantum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,864. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.40. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,032.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 47,328 shares of company stock valued at $55,755 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 25.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,921,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,304 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 27.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,598 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 19.6% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 40.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quantum by 36.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

