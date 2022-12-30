Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

QBR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

