Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$28.93 on Friday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$23.85 and a twelve month high of C$32.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.44.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

