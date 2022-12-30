Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $53.48 million and $1.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01495455 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008245 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01722616 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.