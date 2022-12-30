Radix (XRD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,243.04

Radix (XRD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $171.11 million and $337,243.04 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,676,712 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

