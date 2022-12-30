Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.35% of Range Resources worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

