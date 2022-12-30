RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

