RB Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.8% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $367.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.