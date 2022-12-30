REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,100 shares, a growth of 698.1% from the November 30th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.4 days.
REC Silicon ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNWEF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
