REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,100 shares, a growth of 698.1% from the November 30th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.4 days.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNWEF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

