Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 466 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.02) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LON RDW opened at GBX 467.60 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 806.21. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.43) and a one year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,707.46).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

