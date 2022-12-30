Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.26 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and $8.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,000,622,305 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,622,005 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

