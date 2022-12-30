Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $766.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $739.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,714 shares of company stock worth $17,396,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.