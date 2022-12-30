renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Cap of $66.60 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $18,605.44 or 1.12152504 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 5% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and $59,161.19 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

