Request (REQ) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Request has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $84.16 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035899 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08421727 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,246,690.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

