Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.01 and last traded at $205.01. 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.02.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 23.9 net gas wells producing primarily gas and 33.9 net wells producing oil with interests in 8,964 net producing acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.