Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,656. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

